'We've always rated him' - Royal Ascot ambitions for Mustajaab as he bounce back to best

Mustajaab set up a possible trip to Royal Ascot next month when bouncing back to his best with a narrow victory in the opening 7f handicap.

The 4-5 market leader Yorkshire looked to have the race in the bag, but was chinned by a short-head at the Nottinghamshire track as Lewis Edmunds got a late rattle out of 22-1 outsider Mustajaab, who was making his first start on the all-weather for William Muir and Chris Grassick.

The winner was thought highly enough of last year to mix it in Group 2 company and could be on his way up in class again, with a tilt at the royal meeting on the cards.

Muir said: "We've always rated Mustajaab and he ran well last year before disappointing on soft ground in the Mill Reef at Newbury. We had him entered at Ascot on Friday but fair play to the owner Khaifa Dasmal, who said he was happy for us to take the horse where the surface was best.

"That was a good performance as they rate the second and they were well clear of the third. We could look at Royal Ascot after that for something like the Britannia, but he may have to have another run to be high enough to get a run."

Cruise-ing success

Cruise powered clear to land a first win at the track for burgeoning trainer Olly Sangster in the second division of the 6f maiden stakes.

The daughter of Cotai Glory scored by six and a half lengths under Hollie Doyle, which gave Sangster his second career victory since taking out his licence.

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the . Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.