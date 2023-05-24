'We've always liked her' - Born To Rock as short as 7-1 for Queen Mary after impressive winning debut

Jane Chapple-Hyam avoided the roadworks on the A11 by arriving at the Norfolk track by helicopter to see Born To Rock take the inaugural running of the £30,000 fillies maiden.

The two-year-old comfortably beat fellow newcomer and 5-2 favourite Jiwin in the feature 5f contest. Sky Bet introduced the daughter of Soldier's Call at 10-1 for Queen Mary Stakes immediately after her comfortable success under Robert Tart but she was quickly trimmed to 7-1 for that Royal Ascot Group 2 by the same firm.

Chapple-Hyam said: "It's nice that Born To Rock has been able to get on some quick ground to show what she can really do as the grass gallops have been soft in Newmarket until now.

The trainer added of the 110,000gns purchase: "We've always liked her and I said to owner Laurence Holder that he would have to pay a bit more if he wanted a Royal Ascot horse - which he did."

Chapple-Hyam had also been sweet on the chances of fellow newcomer El Bodon in the preceding 6f novice but could only chase home Watch My Tracer.

The 14-1 winner is one of a clutch of smart juveniles at George Scott's yard and was steered to a winning debut by Daniel Muscutt.

Watch My Tracer and Daniel Muscutt

Watch My Tracer was priced up at 20-1 for the Group 2 Coventry Stakes by Coral after becoming Scott's third two-year-old winner from just six runners in that age bracket this season.

Scott said: "He's just mullered them to be honest. We always thought he was a nice horse and we only had him gelded because of his temperament in the early days. He's a proper horse."

Electric show

Electrician turned jockey Ryan Kavanagh showed plenty of spark to ride his first winner at just his fourth attempt when Raqisa ran away with the 1m3½f apprentice handicap.

It was an emotional win for the 19-year-old, whose father Noel was a conditional rider himself and now works for Charlie Appleby, and lost his brother Niall a year ago who also worked at Moulton Paddocks.

Kavanagh made plenty of use of the 9-2 chance, who he was riding for the second time for his boss Amy Murphy, to score easily by five lengths.

He said: "I originally was training to be an electrician but went to work for Amy Murphy during lockdown and got my licence out this year. I was speechless when I went past the line as I kept expecting the others to come but they didn't.

"She was cruising along out there so I just kept pushing."

Doha stint

A winter stint in Qatar has helped jockey Jefferson Smith hone his skills and he registered back-to-back wins on Moonlit Cloud who came late to bag the 1m2f handicap.

The French-born rider is attached to the Roger Varian stable but picked up from where he left off aboard Dean Ivory's mare, with the pair following up win at Nottingham 12 days ago.

Smith said: "I rode 29 winners in Qatar in the winter which helped me with my riding skills and I've come back a better jockey."

