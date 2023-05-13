'We've always been able to do the job' - Rebel Territory Victoria Cup strike puts Perrett yard back in lights

Mark Perrett's eagerness to observe Jim Crowley weighing in after winning the Victoria Cup on Rebel Territory was perhaps a signal of how much the success meant.

Put to Perrett, whose wife Amanda's name is on the training licence, that a rider as experienced as Crowley – champion jockey in Britain in 2016 – would not need telling, he joked: "I don't care how experienced he is – we've all been there!"

Perrett's celebrated father-in-law Guy Harwood trained the exceptional Dancing Brave from the family's Coombelands estate in West Sussex, but the yard does not find itself in as many headlines these days.

"We've not enough horses in," Perrett added after scooping the £100,000 contest, sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

"We've 22 in and might have had 70 or 80 at our peak, so days like this mean a lot. It's what we work for, but I just wish we had a few more to do it with.

"We can still do the job – we've always been able to do it."

Charlie Bishop steers Sheer Rocks (claret and blue) to victory Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Happy Hammer

West Ham fans have not had much to cheer about this season, but Sheer Rocks put the smile on David Ian's face after the 1m4f handicap.

Trained by Eve Johnson Houghton and ridden by Charlie Bishop, Sheer Rocks runs in the claret and blue colours of Ian and Anthony Pye-Jeary.

"West Ham haven't done great, but they should stay up and if they win the Europa Conference League it will make up for it," said Ian.

"That was great though and the horse has read the script. We thought the ground would be too soft, but Anthony was the one who put his foot down and said we're running – it was a good call and Charlie gave him a corking ride.

"I'm thrilled to bits and it's a very good start to his season."

Natural Force pounces to win in promising style Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Feel the force

Natural Force returned at 10-1 after winning the 5f novice, but his camp was far from surprised.

He carries the familiar white and red silks of Saeed Manana, whose representative Philip Robinson said: "He won a bit better than I expected. I thought he had a good chance because he's worked nicely with horses who have run well."

Farhh To Shy extends her stride to win under Tom Queally Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Homebred joy

The mile fillies' handicap went to Farhh To Shy, a homebred of Francis Butler's.

"That's for all owner-breeders out there," he said. "I've had horses before I started breeding, but when a homebred wins it's such a different feeling and the dam of this horse [Coconut Shy] had her tenth foal on Sunday night.

"She was the cheapest horse I've ever bought – £5,000 out of a seller – so it was money well spent."

Sweet Coco

It has been a good week for Saffie Osborne, who added to her Chester Cup triumph on Metier by winning the 6f handicap on Coco Bear.

"He'll go on good ground, but he excels on testing ground," said delighted trainer Patrick Chamings, whose five-year-old was completing a hat-trick.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.