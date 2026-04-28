Western Fold gains Grade 1 breakthrough on 14th start over fences in novice chase - and a major international target could be next

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There are not many chasers who have had a more productive campaign than the Gordon Elliott-trained Western Fold and he added a Grade 1 to his ever-evolving CV in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase.

The seven-year-old must have a considerable constitution given the industrious and highly lucrative season he has enjoyed. He has run nine times in the last 12 months and improved well over 20lb in the ratings through winning five races, including the Mayo National, Galway Plate, a Grade 2 in open company and now a Grade 1.

It was Elliott's fourth victory in the race but Jack Kennedy's first and a change of tactics reaped huge dividends for the hardy winner, who had to bounce back from a below-par run at Cheltenham and unseating his rider at Fairyhouse.

"We were nervous about the three miles but the last twice over the trip we probably rode him too handy at Cheltenham and Down Royal," said Elliott. "We said we'd ride him cold and see what happens."

What happened was that Kennedy took his time, anchoring him at the rear of the nine-runner field before unleashing him with an irresistible challenge down the outside between the final two fences.

Four horses jumped the last with a chance but it was Kennedy's 18-1 shot who powered clear to win by three and three-quarter lengths. For a novice he's incredibly experienced, this being his 14th start over fences, and he's already built up a spectacular CV. An American Grand National victory at Far Hills could be a potentially splendid addition come October 17.

Jack Kennedy celebrates victory on Western Fold Credit: Patrick McCann

"It was a good performance and I know some horses might have been coming to the end of their season, but this lad has been busier than most," said Elliott. "He's in our top five earners this season; he's a great horse.

"Before today, the American Grand National was the plan. We'll see as we could go pot-hunting and go back to Gowran. We tried Grade 1 open company over three miles before and he wasn't up to scratch. Maybe riding him different he might be, but I think the key to him is ground. He's a stone better on better ground."

Fleur In The Park, who gave trainer Andy Slattery and jockey Cian Quirke a fabulous first Grade 1 success at Fairyhouse last time, finished a gallant second after not managing to match the finishing kick of the winner. He didn't get the rub of the green, particularly as 4-5 favourite Kitzbuhel weakened into his path at a crucial stage, but the winner was decisive.

Nowwhatdoyouthink ran a blinder under Liam Quinlan for Ray Hackett, sticking to his task to finish third in a race in which it paid to be ridden with restraint.

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