Wertheimers run the table as Nighttime, Nitoi and Overnight combine for Longchamp stakes treble

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The Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Prix Jean Prat will be the target for Nighttime after winning the Group 2 Prix Paul de Moussac on Sunday.

Christopher Head and the Wertheimers set out on the mile Classic route this spring but, after a second-placed effort in his trial, the son of Wootton Bassett could finish only sixth in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains.

Returning to seven furlongs for the first time since chasing home Puerto Rico in last season's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, Nighttime took over early in the straight and maintained his advantage over Go Man all the way to Longchamp's second winning post.

"He had excuses in the Poule but we needed to see him back shining at this level and that's what he's done, which augurs well for the Jean Prat," said Head. "I think he could do both distances [seven furlongs and a mile] and there's more to come because this was a prep."

Synaran could also be heading for the Deauville Group 1 on July 12 after overcoming a serious stumble turning into the straight to fly home for third.

Nitoi proves toughest in La Coupe

Stephane Pasquier and Nitoi landed the KRA Coupe at Longchamp Credit: Racing Post/Burton

The Andre Fabre-trained Nitoi proved an exceptionally tough nut to crack when holding off allcomers under Stephane Pasquier in the Korean Racing Association La Coupe .

"He really needed his comeback the other day and, when you look back over his career, he's been a super horse for us over 2,000 metres [ten furlongs]," said the Wertheimer's racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau. "He's tough to pass and loves to roll along.

"We'll stick to this trip, and on the way to bigger targets he could run at Deauville in the Gontaut-Biron."

Overnight follows the Daryz route

Arc entry Overnight was a smooth winner of the Listed Prix Ridgway Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Overnight made a swift return to action to land the In the Listed Prix Ridgway , earning a 33-1 quote for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from Coral in the process.

"To give him an entry in the Arc when he had won only a maiden was arguably quite ambitious, but he's backed up the good opinion that Andre [Fabre] and Maxime [Guyon] have of him," said Bureau.

"He's won quite easily. We'll see how he comes out of this, but the plan before today was to go to the Prix Eugene Adam."

The Ridgway and Eugene Adam were both won last season by subsequent Arc hero Daryz.

Dispatches and Maxime Guyon after winning the Listed Prix Melisande at Longchamp Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Coral also gave a 33-1 Arc quote after Dispatches led home a Juddmonte one-two in the Listed Prix Melisande for three-year-old fillies over the same mile and a quarter of the Grande Piste.

Now three from four, Dispatches is by Frankel out of an unraced Dansili mare, who herself is a half-sister to Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Byword.

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