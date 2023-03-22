'We're very delighted' - Isabel Williams gets her 50th winner in special family affair

Jockey Isabel Williams notched her landmark 50th career winner when guiding Pageant Material to a narrow success in the 2m3½f mares' novice handicap chase.

The 3lb claimer brought up the milestone with the six-year-old's head victory, denying Lady Tremaine in a thrilling finish. And the win was a family affair with Pageant Material trained by Williams' father Evan and owned by her grandparents Billy and Mary Evans.

"It's great, we're very delighted for her," the trainer said. "Any milestone is nice, but we always like to get winners no matter where they come from. We're a very lucky team.

"Pageant Material's not the most natural jumper, but we knew she'd handle the deep conditions very well."

The mare's win ended 28 days without success for Williams, who was relieved at getting the heavy ground at the track during a campaign blighted by unseasonably dry conditions.

He added: "We've missed that ground this year a lot and we're lucky we have got it here – it's a good job we had it in the end."

Course specialist

John Betjeman made it a hat-trick of course-and-distance wins when denying red-hot favourite Bannow Bay Boy in the opening 2m conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle.

A stewards' inquiry was called due to interference involving the first and second after the last. The result was a four-day suspension for winning jockey Joe Anderson for improper riding, while Bannow Bay Boy's jockey Cameron Iles also received a four-day ban for careless riding.

Fine form

Trainer Sarah Humphrey continued her red-hot run of form when making it three winners from four runners in the last fortnight with Templier's success in the 2m handicap chase.

In the concluding 3m handicap hurdle, there was nothing to separate Ballydisco and The Imposter as the pair dead-heated.

