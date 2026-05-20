'We're plotting all the way through to March now' - Cheltenham on the cards for Ben Clarke's exciting mare

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The Flaggy Shore has Ben Clarke and connections dreaming of next year's Cheltenham Festival after a taking performance in the 2m novice hurdle.

The race featured some promising types transferring from bumpers, but the former point-to-pointer put her rivals to the sword. Making all under David Noonan, she attacked her hurdles aggressively and never saw another rival to win by 12 lengths eased down.

Clarke said: "We're plotting all the way through to March now to either Cheltenham, Kelso or Newbury, so we'll go away and dream over the summer. She'll resume her hurdling campaign in November time."

The trainer is no stranger to a top mare, having enjoyed Grade 2 success with Ooh Betty last season, and he sees the five-year-old in the same bright light.

He said: "I've made it no secret to the owner, who's actually involved with Ooh Betty, that The Flaggy Shore is every bit as good as her, so I think we can have a lot of fun over the next few years."

Clarke added: "We expected her to do it. She showed a lot of promise in her first couple of bumpers, including in a Listed race at Market Rasen, and we knew the return to better ground would suit. She's a really good prospect and exactly what we need for a small yard."

In an interesting subplot to the race, jockey Shane Fenelon was unable to land the contest which was named after his son Donnacha, who was celebrating his first birthday. Proving the main danger to the runaway winner, Fenelon went down valiantly in second aboard Fiskardo.

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