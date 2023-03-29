'We're over the moon' - joy for Cook as Zara's takes after her half-sister

There is clearly something in Zara's Universe's genes that is suited to Market Rasen as the half-sister to course specialist Lady Babs won for the first time for Andy Crook.

The Middleham trainer has enjoyed many successful trips to Lincolnshire with Lady Babs, a homebred like Zara's Universe, and he returned to the winner's enclosure with his first victory since November.

Zara's Universe got off the mark at the 23rd attempt when denying the well-backed Izzy's Champion in the 2m1f handicap chase under John Kington, who rode his first winner for a year.

Crook said: "We're over the moon – it was a good win. She travelled well all the way through and her jumping won her the race.

"She's a half-sister to Lady Babs, who in six runs round here over hurdles won three and was second three times. I bred them both out of Jontys'Lass, who was second in the mares' final at Newbury and second in a mares' Listed race at Cheltenham."

It has been a good couple of weeks for the Crook family as the trainer's daughter and former assistant Amy played her part in a Cheltenham Festival success.

"Her partner is John McConnell and she's over in Ireland now and she led up the Cheltenham winner Seddon," said Crook. "Obviously we miss her but she's working with very good horses."

On a roll

Grandads Cottage continued his good start over fences to keep the in-form Olly Murphy stable among the winners.

The John Hales-owned eight-year-old got the better of The King Of May in the 2m3f handicap chase to take his record over fences to two wins and a second.

Hales was recording a double on the card after taking the opening novice hurdle with easy winner Eclair D'Ainay, who was backed into 1-8 before the off.

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.