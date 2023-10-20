'We're only little but we get results' - David Thompson on mark with mud-lover John Kirkup

With a strong wind and incessant rain battering the track from start to finish, it was no wonder a trainer with a proper jumps pedigree came to the fore at the only afternoon fixture to survive the storms.

Darlington-based David Thompson, a former jump jockey and assistant to Grand National-winning trainer Denys Smith, hit a high note in a tough season when John Kirkup got up by a nose from favourite Woobay in the 5f handicap.

The former Michael Dods-trained eight-year-old was named in memory of owner Kevin Kirkup's father and has been a credit to the Durham-based osteopath as he racked up his tenth victory on his 87th start.

Although previously without a win since May last year, John Kirkup has been banging on the door all year and relished the heavy ground to form with treverse the form he runner-up from Catterick 16 days earlier.

"He was due a win as he's been unlucky all season," said Thompson. "He got his ground and he always shows his best."

The 62-year-old dual purpose trainer's main focus is the Flat these days. He gained a career-best 16 winners in 2022 but the number is down this time, with John Kirkup the yard's sixth winner of the year.

"Everywhere is tough but we'll keep going and hopefully get winners like we have today," added Thompson. "We're only a little yard but we get results so we're happy."

The day got even better for Thompson and Kirkup when Cusack gave them an across-the-card double by winning the apprentice handicap at Newcastle's evening fixture.

No catching Catcher

Tim Easterby is not renowned for first-time-out juveniles winners, so Valentine Catcher could be above average.

That was certainly the view of the trainer's trusted stable jockey David Allan, who overcame a tardy start on the Bated Breath colt to win a shade comfortably in the extreme weather.

Tim Easterby: big-priced double at Redcar Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"He showed enough at home but first-time-out in those conditions, you'd think it wouldn't be ideal," Allan said. "He was a bit slow away and a bit green but he travelled nicely and got there quite easily. There's obviously plenty of potential there and I was quite impressed."

Easterby recorded a big-priced double with the 14-1 winner after 16-1 shot Glendown had won the second division of the 6f handicap under Duran Fentiman, who picked up a five-day careless riding ban in the opening race.

Karl Burke unleashed yet another promising juvenile with newcomer Molten Rock, racing in the Newtown Anner Stud colours of the yard's star juvenile Darnation, cruising home in the two-year-old mile novice, while the Harry Eustace-trained Run Zarak Run was even more impressive when winning the three-year-old mile novice by 11 lengths.

Ryan on the march

Wind, rain or shine, Rossa Ryan cannot stop riding winners. Britain's most prolific jockey this year took his 2023 total to 167 when getting the verdict in a tight photo-finish on Mereside Diva in the first division of the 6f handicap.

The three-year-old filly, trained by David and Nicola Barron, flashed past the post with Sacred Angel to gain revenge having been beaten by the runner-up at Ayr 17 days earlier.

"I had to switch her a couple of times because I hit a couple of wet patches that knocked her momentum, but she's tough and she dug it out well," Ryan said.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.