'We're now reaping the rewards' - Belo Horizonte continues on the winning trail for Richard Spencer

Richard Spencer’s decision to stay patient with Belo Horizonte paid off after he brought up a hat-trick in the mile handicap.

Owned by Phil Cunningham, the three-year-old son of Rajasinghe has improved with each of his seven starts and Spencer is confident he can maintain this winning form.

The Newmarket trainer said: "He was a slow learner but he’s a big three-year-old and it was all about giving him time and Phil was happy giving him that.

"He’s taken his racing well and seems to be thriving on it. We’re now reaping the rewards so hopefully he’s not quite finished yet."

Belo Horizonte was an unfortunate non-runner at Chelmsford last week after going underneath the stalls, having scored at Yarmouth and Lingfield on his previous two starts.

Spencer added: "It’s nice to get the three on the bounce. There’s a race at Lingfield next week that we’ll probably head to again.

"All the horses are running well and we’ve a nice bunch still to run between now and the rest of the season."

Neil Callan, who rode Belo Horizonte to victory, then completed a double as the Michael Bell-trained Alexi Boy landed the 5f maiden.

Impressive double

Trainer Richard Hughes enjoyed a 114-1 double. Aljadel caused a 22-1 shock in the 7f fillies’ maiden on her first start for Hughes since joining from Marco Botti before Saturnalia beat favourite How Impressive in the 7f handicap.

Read these next:

'She's been great for the yard' - Baez holds on to complete hat-trick in Portobello Cup

'We're getting there' - Katie Scott closing in on last year's personal-best total as Curious River comes good

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.