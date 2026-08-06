'We’re looking at the Breeders’ Cup and working back from there' - Mullins relieved as Ethical Diamond returns to winning ways

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Ethical Diamond set up the defence of his Breeders' Cup Turf crown when winning for the first time since his US heroics in a tight finish to the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old had been underwhelming in two runs this term, but this was his race to lose on ratings.

Nonetheless, those who took odds of 11-10 will have felt a powerful flood of relief at the line as the favourite, ridden by Ryan Moore, prevailed by a short head from Green Impact.

“He had to work a bit harder than I thought,” Mullins said. “We’re looking at the Breeders’ Cup and then working back from there. He’s in the Irish St Leger but there’s a million-dollar race over a mile and a half at Kentucky Downs and that could suit him."

Ethical Diamond stunned a global audience at Del Mar last year when defeating Rebel's Romance and Minnie Hauk to claim a stunning Breeders' Cup success at odds of 28-1 under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Things have not gone to plan since for the 2025 Scottish Champion Hurdle winner, who finished well beaten in the Sheema Classic and Hardwicke Stakes on his prior starts this season.

Ryan Moore debriefs Willie Mullins after the Ballyroan Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

But now his syndicate owners can dream of US success once more with a return for the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland on October 31 on the cards. Paddy Power shortened him to 20-1 (from 25) to go back to back with Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini the 5-2 favourite.

O'Brien doubles up

It was a perfect evening at Leopardstown for Aidan O’Brien who brought two horses to the South Dublin track and went home with two winners, including a Group 3 success.

Isaac Newton was in his comfort zone throughout the mile Bahrain Turf Club Desmond Stakes , coming home in front under Moore to win at 10-1.

Conversely, the 6-4 favourite and Irish Oaks third Sparan Nua was to the pin of her collar from the off, having dropped back in trip in an experiment which did not bear fruit.

Isaac Newton and Ryan Moore winning the Group 3 Desmond Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

“We did the wrong thing with this horse in the past,” O’Brien said about Isaac Newton. “We probably stretched him a bit too far, but we know he’s a real miler now. I’d say he’s a good horse. If everything goes well he could come back for the Solonoway Stakes. He could progress more.”

Not many Ballydoyle horses win first time out, so Wall Street is one to follow after he motored home late in the mile maiden under Wayne Lordan.

Moore ignored the one million guineas Sea The Stars colt in favour of the once-raced Drumbeat, but it was Wall Street who ultimately took the spoils at 7-1.

“He was just ready to start,” O’Brien said. “When Wayne got him out, he just started to take off. He’ll have learned a lot from that and he’s obviously a quality horse.

“We’ll look at the Futurity but it might come a bit quick.”

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