'We're hoping he's a Grade 1 horse' - Chapeau De Soleil makes seamless transition to hurdles

Patrick Mullins partnered Chapeau De Soleil to a cosy victory on his hurdles debut in the 2m3f qualified riders' maiden to form the first leg of a treble for his father Willie.

The Rich Ricci-owned five-year-old joined a list of smart Closutton inmates to have participated in the race. The likes of Saint Roi, Capodanno and Pylonthepressure all met defeat in this contest, while Mullins last claimed the prize in 2017 with Draconien, who landed Grade 1 honours at Punchestown the following spring.

The champion trainer will harbour high hopes that Chapeau De Soleil can mirror the trend and develop into a Grade 1 performer after he recorded an easy nine-length success here. He had shown plenty of promise in two bumper starts last season, finishing runner-up behind Better Days Ahead at Fairyhouse before a tenth place in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.



The winning rider said: "Usually I get hit by a bolt of lightning in this race! It's not a lucky race for me, but he was very good. He loved the ground, settled well and I think he might be better going in the other direction.

"We have always thought an awful lot of him, but we couldn't get him right last year after his first run. This year he looks stronger. He's not simple to train, but I think we might have him now. We're hoping he's a Grade 1 horse."

Paddy Power reacted by cutting the winner into 14-1 (from 25-1) for the Ballymore and 16-1 (from 25-1) for the Albert Bartlett.

Mullins landed a quickfire double with Cash Back, who scored in the 3m conditions hurdle which attracted only three runners.

It was slow-motion stuff up the straight, but Cash Back showed plenty of grit to forge clear of the Declan Queally-trained Desert Heather and win by a distance under Paul Townend.

It was the 11-year-old's first success since January 2022, when he also emerged victorious at this venue on heavy ground.

Townend said: "It's a war of attrition out there and he was suited by it. He's been running well, but the ground there is a big difference from Thurles in October to this today. He relaxed pretty well, but it was guts. He's a great servant and deserved his day again."

Townend and Mullins combined again in the closing 2m1f beginners' chase with Henn See getting off the mark over fences.

Cash Back (left) on his way to victory in the 3m hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

Captains Nephew forges clear

Captains Nephew justified 3-1 favouritism in the 2m2f novice handicap chase when making light work of the taxing conditions to pull seven lengths clear under Darragh O'Keeffe, extending a good run of form for the Philip Rothwell stable.

The six-year-old is now two from two at this venue having landed his maiden hurdle at Clonmel back in February, and he made light work of a mark of 111 on handicap chase debut.

Rothwell said: "He ran two very nice races in novice chases this year and they have worked out really well. He ran no race over hurdles at Down Royal and I also had a horse disappoint at Gowran Park that day so it left me scratching my head for a week or two.

"Alan Hudson rides him out at home and has done a marvellous job with him. He said he felt great and I thought this would have come too soon otherwise. You'd love to think he could progress over fences."

