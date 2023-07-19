'We're hitting the bullseye' - Olly Murphy bolsters cracking July strike-rate with double

Olly Murphy is taking full advantage of the summer months as his red-hot form continued with a double on the card, headlined by Secret Trix winning the 2m7½f handicap hurdle under Sean Bowen.

The six-year-old, who was completing a hat-trick, followed up for Murphy after Rock On Tommy took the opening 2m handicap hurdle for conditionals under Lewis Stones.

Murphy, who has now sent out seven winners from 13 runners this month at a strike-rate of 54 per cent, said: “We haven’t got a big summer team, but what we are running at the moment is hitting the bullseye.

“It’s great to get the numbers on the board and we’ve got a big season ahead.”

Rock On Tommy made it a second successive course-and-distance victory and Murphy added: “It’s taken years of training him to find out what trip he wants. He’s a horse who likes to be ridden patiently over two miles with a bit of cut in the ground.

“It’s nice to see him win again and he might come back here again next week with no penalty. He’s in good form and hopefully we can keep rolling with him.

“They were both good winners and even though they were fairly uncompetitive contests, it’s nice to keep their winning sequences going.”

Bowen moved further clear of Brian Hughes in the jockeys' championship when partnering Judge Earle to victory in the 2m4f handicap chase. He now sits 23 wins clear of last season’s champion.

More success

Fergal O’Brien enjoyed his fourth and fifth winner since parting ways with Graeme McPherson this month when Police Academy won the 2m novice hurdle and Carlo Du Berlais landed the 3m handicap chase.

