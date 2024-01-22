'We’re going there with optimism' - Toby Lawes warms up for major weekend with a winner

Toby Lawes got a "thoroughly exciting" week off to the perfect possible start when Duhallow Tommy made a successful chasing debut.

The bumper winner had been beaten in all three of his hurdles starts this season before Tom Cannon helped him justify 11-10 favouritism in the 2m1f novice handicap on his first run since wind surgery.

Lawes, who is due to run Surrey Quest in Saturday’s Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase , said of the six-year-old scorer: “He’s always been a horse that I’ve thought plenty of.

“His bumper record was good and I thought he’d win a novice hurdle. We thought he was reasonably treated on his handicap hurdle debut but when he got beaten in that one we thought actually a switch to fences now, knowing that he jumps so well, is probably the right time.”

Surrey Quest provided Lawes with the biggest success of his training career when landing last month’s Mandarin Chase and on his chances of following up in Doncaster’s prestigious £100,000 handicap, he said: “He’s come out of that race absolutely bouncing.

“I’ve been absolutely delighted with everything he’s done at home and I’m really looking forward to taking our chances in a race like that.”

Surrey Quest has won both starts since joining from Nicky Henderson, who Lawes assisted before taking out his own licence in 2019. He is a general 10-1 chance to complete the hat-trick.

Lawes added: “For us and the team at home it’s thoroughly exciting and we’re going there with optimism. He’d shown a nice level of form as a novice hurdler so we knew there was always an engine there. He’s been able to progress quite naturally from starting on a sensible mark.”

Cannon completed a double on the Gary Moore-trained Larry in the feature 3m1½f handicap chase.

Welcome winner

Trainer Mark Rimell enjoyed his first winner of the season when I’m A Starman landed the 3m1f handicap hurdle.

