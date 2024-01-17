'We're flying along' - Explorers Way continues Brian Ellison's superb start to 2024

Brian Ellison's stunning run of form continued when Explorers Way bravely battled to victory in the 1m2f handicap.

Joint-owned by the trainer's racing club, the five-year-old denied Femme Patronne by half a length. Explorers Way's third Newcastle victory was Ellison's seventh winner in the last fortnight and all but one of the trainer's last eight runners have finished first or second.

Ellison said: "He's a quirky bugger but he's loved by everyone at home and I think that helps him. Ben [Robinson, jockey] knows him and gave him a great ride and while it wasn't the best race, it's great he's won three times.

"That's actually the fourth winner for the racing club already this year and an eighth for the yard too. It's great when it happens and we're flying along."

Six of Ellison's winners in 2024 have come over jumps, and the Malton-based trainer hopes the meetings later this week can beat the freezing temperatures as he bids to continue his fine form.

He added: "It's lovely that the jumpers are going particularly well and I hope Market Rasen goes ahead on Friday as we've three there, including Baron De Midleton. With the way ours are running at the moment, they should go well."

Ellison narrowly failed to land a double when Reclaim Victory was beaten a nose by Intoxicata in the mile handicap.

Prolific Pyle

William Pyle took his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 30 per cent with a double courtesy of Alfa Kellenic's in the 6f maiden and Stallone in the 5f classified stakes.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content