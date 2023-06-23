'We’re enjoying it' - James Owen continues impressive form as Vision Of Hope wins again

James Owen only has space for ten horses at his yard but that is not stopping him from having a successful season as Vision Of Hope made it win number eight in the 2m½f mares' handicap hurdle.

Ridden by Harry Cobden, the four-year-old made it two wins in three starts as she denied Lucky Draw by a nose. A stewards' inquiry was called as the pair came close together, but the placings remained unaltered.

Owen is now operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate this term. He said: "We’ve only got ten horses to run throughout the summer and we’re enjoying it.

"We were thrilled with Vision Of Hope because we bumped into a nice one [Belvedere Blast] last time who has won again since.

"We’ll keep having fun through the summer. She’s a tough filly who handles her races, but there’s no point running her again with a penalty."

It was the third time Cobden has partnered the Mastercraftsman filly and Owen was delighted to retain his services.

"It’s great using jockeys like Harry and when they’re available we’ll use the best, but we have good amateur riders in the yard with Alex Chadwick and others."

Leading rider

Sean Bowen extended his lead at the top of the jump jockeys' championship when riding a double to take his tally for the season to 36.

He kicked off with victory aboard Dicey Rielly, who is trained by his father Peter, in the 2m7f handicap hurdle before success in the 2m7f novice hurdle on the Olly Murphy-trained San Fermin.

Veteran winner

The Laura Morgan-trained 12-year-old And The New powered to victory in the feature 2m5½f Summer Plate trial.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.