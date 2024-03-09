'We're delighted to get a big pot with him' - Whiskeywealth gains deserved big-race victory in Gowran Park feature

Whiskeywealth and John Shinnick en route to victory in the 2m Listed handicap chase Credit: Patrick McCann

Terence O'Brien plundered the feature race after Whiskeywealth deservedly landed a big pot when justifying 5-2 favouritism in the Listed handicap chase under John Shinnick.

The eight-year-old was due a slice of luck as he was desperately unfortunate not to go close in a similarly lucrative handicap at Fairyhouse last season when falling at the last and he also ran with plenty of credit in competitive handicaps when fourth at Cork and Fairyhouse this season.

He shrugged off an uninspiring effort in the Dan Moore at Fairyhouse in January to cash in on a lenient hurdles mark at Naas last month which teed him up nicely for a tilt at this €45,000 kitty.

Shinnick settled his mount in second and he was travelling sweetly turning for home tracking the John Ryan-trained Mount Frisco and the two jumped the penultimate fence in unison before Whiskeywealth edged ahead with a slight advantage.

Following another assured leap at the last, the race was in safe keeping despite the efforts of Mount Frisco and a length and three-quarters separated them at the line.

O'Brien, who was saddling his eighth winner of the campaign, said: "He was very disappointing in the Dan Moore and I thought maybe I got it wrong and that he wasn't good enough but I'd say he was flat on the day.

"He did it well today and that's what I was hoping he would do all along. He was in great form coming here. He's been fairly consistent and we're delighted to get a big pot with him.

"He was due to run in this race last season and he scoped dirty a couple of days beforehand so it's lovely to pick it up 12 months later. He's still improving and that was probably a career best. This is a great prize."

Queen Nel powers clear

Queen Nel put in an authoritative performance in the 2m mares' maiden hurdle to give trainer Ray Cody a victory at his local track.

The 7-1 chance was getting off the mark at the fourth attempt and thrived in the testing conditions, galloping eight lengths clear of the Gavin Cromwell-trained Jokers 'N' Clowns.

Cody said: "It's a nice surprise. She's not the quickest but in that ground she didn't need to be and she kept galloping. She's a home-bred so it's great. On better ground I'd say she'll go up in trip."

Annamix clears away

Annamix gave Luke Turner his first winner over fences after the 11-year-old stormed ten lengths clear in the Tetratema Cup.

It was a second success for the amateur jockey, who landed a Galway bumper on Magical Annie in October for Barry Fitzgerald.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding has some smart form to his name in the hunter chase sphere, most notably when defeating Billaway and Ferns Lock at Fairyhouse last season. He was last seen pulling up at Naas last month but bounced back to form and owner Patrick Mullins revealed Aintree was next on the grey's agenda.

The winner formed the middle leg of a quick-fire treble for Mullins with Aime Desjy winning the beginners' chase and newcomer Port Joulain landing the concluding bumper.

