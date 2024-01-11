'We'll try to better it' - Alan Brown chasing improvement after recording first winner of 2024

Alan Brown enjoyed the best season of his career last year and the trainer got off the mark for 2024 when Rodborough landed the 5f handicap.

The four-year-old chased home Reigning Profit at Wolverhampton last Tuesday but she met that Ruth Carr-trained rival on 5lb better terms, leaving him in third as Rodborough landed her third course-and-distance victory under Clifford Lee.

“The only reason I ran her was because I thought Ruth Carr’s horse didn’t handle Southwell when you looked at his form," said Brown, who was striking with his ninth runner of the new year. “We’ve had four seconds up to now, so it’s just nice to break that.”

Brown sent out his first runners in 1988 and last season earned nearly £80,000 more prize-money than his previous best campaign in 2022.

On the prospect of further improvement for his Yedingham yard near Malton, Brown added: “We’ll try and better it but I thought the year before, when I had 15 winners, would be hard to beat and I think 27 will be hard. We’ve got one or two fresh horses and the same older horses who always perform quite well, so we’re pretty positive.”

Perfect Pandora

Pandora’s Gift defied a penalty to follow up last month’s Chelmsford success in the 6f fillies’ novice. Victory on the Stuart Williams-trained three-year-old completed a double for Rossa Ryan , who had earlier helped Bradman record his first win for Charlie Fellowes in the 1m4f handicap.

Ryan was narrowly denied a treble when beaten a head on James Tate’s Sunny Street in the mile handicap won by Queen Of Atlantis .

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.