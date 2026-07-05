Well-supported Gunfighter back in the winner's enclosure as John Butler and David Egan complete doubles

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Gunfighter ended a two-and-a-half-year wait for victory when digging deep to land the 7f handicap by a neck, giving in-form John Butler another winner.

Well backed throughout the day, the five-year-old was settled just off the pace by David Egan before making a big move to the stands' side in the home straight, from where he flew home to end a 14-race losing sequence.

Once rated 19lb higher than his winning mark of 66, Gunfighter had two previous trainers before joining Butler, with this success coming on his third start for the yard.

Butler said: "We ran him at Brighton last time, which was probably the wrong thing to do on a tricky grass track. I fancied him here because I thought he'd win if he reproduced his Kempton run.

"That's his third run for us and we're getting to know him. He was fit and this was his Derby, so we're very happy.

"We looked at the first race and decided we had to be just off the pace and come down the middle or stands' side if possible. I think that made a little bit of a difference."

The victory continued Butler's fine run, with the trainer operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate over the past fortnight with six winners from 18 runners.

He struck at Ayr only minutes later with Conciliate, and made it three out of three on the day when Senor Cortez took the 1m6f handicap under Jack Callan.

The Newmarket trainer added: "It's been a good year and the strike-rate is up. The winners are flowing and we've got a few nice horses still to run."

Egan completed a double when landing the 7f fillies' novice by a neck on the Marco Botti-trained Miss Gallant .

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