'We'll put it to the big boys' - Teals take aim at Royal Ascot with Chipstead

Chipstead booked his ticket to Royal Ascot next month when righting the wrongs of his controversial defeat at Doncaster last year with an impressive success in the 5f handicap.

The Roger Teal-trained five-year-old was demoted to second for causing interference after being first-past-the-post in the Portland Handicap at the St Leger meeting last September, but he scooped a valuable prize with no dramas this time when a three-quarter-length winner under Frederick Larson.

"It's nice to redeem it after losing the Portland last year," said Teal's son and assistant Harry. "We like him a lot and he never produces until the back-end of the season normally. He's gone and proved us wrong.

"These are the ones that count on the Saturdays and it's nice to be back in the winner's enclosure with a sort like this. He was outpaced early on and I said to Fred that we do stay six furlongs. We said keep on pushing and he'd be right there at the end."

Chipstead (dark blue cap, centre): wins the 5f handicap Credit: John Grossick

A full brother to the yard's dual Group 1 winner Oxted, Chipstead was cut to 25-1 (from 50) with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power to emulate his sibling in the King's Stand Stakes.

However, he will head down the handicap route at the royal meeting and was cut to 16-1 (from 33) with both firms for the Wokingham Stakes.

Teal added: "We're in the King's Stand, but the Wokingham looks the more likely route and will be our next stop. We'll definitely be going in confident and we'll put it to the big boys."

Poignant win

Doctor Khan Junior caused a 28-1 shock in the opening 7f handicap to provide an emotional success in the colours of the late Reg Bond.

Bond died aged 77 in March 2021 from a brain tumour, and the four-year-old backed up his surprise Newcastle success in the yellow and black silks with a length success from 40-1 shot Motagally.

Owner Charlie, Bond's son, said: "Doctor [Mohammed Muneeb] Khan is here today and he and my dad had a great relationship. They named this horse together.

Doctor Khan Junior (yellow cap): an emotional winner on the Knavesmire Credit: John Grossick

"He treated my Dad's tumour for many years and got it under control, which gave him many years of good life. I'm sure Dad was pushing him home from above. It was all about him today."

The concluding 7f handicap, which was run in Bond's memory, was won by Shining Blue.

American for Ascot?

Native American, trained by Richard Fahey, was introduced at 33-1 for the Coventry Stakes next month with Paddy Power following his impressive debut victory in the 6f novice.

Winning rider Oisin Orr said: "He's shown plenty at home before today and he will stay further in time, but he's quickened up and put the race to bed nicely. He'll definitely improve from that."

River rallies

River Of Stars avenged her defeat by Mimikyu in last year's Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster when narrowly denying that rival in a thrilling finish to the Group 3 Bronte Cup.

Winning rider Rossa Ryan said: "She knew where the line was and stuck it out well. Ralph [Beckett, trainer] has been aiming her at this. It's worked out lovely as she had a lot to turn around."

Ryan and Beckett later doubled up in the mile handicap with Quantum Impact.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.