'We'll put him in the big races and shoot for the stars' - Ed Walker's Alfred Wallace impresses at Ascot

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ed Walker is inclined to “shoot for the stars” with Alfred Wallace after his victory in the Listed Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes.

The Rockcliffe Stud-owned homebred is by Dubawi and out of Snow Lantern and gained some valuable black type with a last-to-first success by a length under a top-notch ride by Oisin Murphy.

The Dewhurst and Futurity are among Group 1 options for Alfred Wallace later in the season, having won a race with an honour roll including subsequent top-level winners in Rosallion, Toronado and Raven’s Pass.

Walker told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s not particularly big but has a big engine and an immaculate pedigree. I think he’s going to carry on improving.

“He’s doing everything right and the waiting tactics suited him well. He’ll stay at a mile this year and we’ll aim high to try to build his page. We’ll put him in the big races in the second half of the season and shoot for the stars.”

Murphy completed a double on the Rod Millman-trained Killavia in the 5f fillies' handicap.

Double up

Billy Loughnane is chasing a first Flat jockeys’ title and matched Murphy's double on the six-race card to maintain a four-winner lead.

Billy Loughnane and Oisin Murphy: both on the scoresheet at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Loughnane was successful aboard the Charlie Appleby-trained Sorrengail in the 6f fillies’ novice and Kirchner for James Owen in the Brown Jack Handicap over 2m.

Promising type

Al Azd confirmed the promise of his Royal Ascot second in the King George V Stakes when winning the 1m4f handicap for Roger Varian.

Al Azd: impressive winner of the 1m4f handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ray Dawson’s mount, who races for Shadwell, went clear a furlong out on the way to a four-and-a-quarter-length success.

Read more...

The first steps to stardom? Impeccably bred Dubawi colt adds his name to illustrious Pat Eddery Stakes roll of honour

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.