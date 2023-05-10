'We'll probably try and find a Listed race' - black type next for Esculenta after success for local trainer Ray Cody

The feature fillies' handicap had a local winner when the Ray Cody-trained Esculenta made it 13th time lucky under a fine ride from the front by Dylan Browne McMonagle.

This was the filly's second start for the Dunnamaggin handler and she deservedly got her head in front after being a shade unlucky last month when she was run down late by Party Central.

The slight drop in trip and the positive ride worked the oracle and her trainer was glad to get a win into her, albeit she gave connections and supporters a late scare as she seemed to tie up late on. However, the 15-2 chance held enough in reserve to keep the fast-finishing Fools Glory at bay by a head.

Cody said: "It’s brilliant to get her head in front. Even Dylan said she has a great cruising speed but just lacks something in the finish, and he said you could drop her back to seven furlongs.

"The plan now, I would say, is to get a bit of black type with her. We’ll probably try and find a Listed race somewhere.

"She has loads of pace but just flattens out a small bit in the finish, but she is a good, honest filly. This is a lovely pot to win and it’s great as it will do her confidence good."

Murtagh's maiden double

Esculenta's previous trainer Johnny Murtagh looks to have two smart fillies on his hands. His day got off to a blistering start when he landed the opening two maidens courtesy of gutsy performances from Lady Onyx and Cadeau Belle, both steered home by stable jockey Ben Coen.

Lady Onyx won the auction 7f maiden at odds of 8-1, showing a really likeable attitude in the closing stages as she powered away in taking fashion to defeat Neowise a length and a half. Despite having a lot of speed in her pedigree, she saw out the trip really well and looks a filly going places.

Lady Onyx kick-starts a double for Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen in the opening three-year-old maiden Credit: Patrick McCann

Murtagh said: "She always went well last year. She is one of those big, rangy fillies and I thought she might need the run today. Ben said she was very professional and got through the conditions but will appreciate better ground. He said she gave him a good feel and it's a nice surprise to see her win like that."

Cadeau Belle followed up 35 minutes later in the 7f fillies' contest and put in a similar performance to her stablemate, really knuckling down and finding plenty for pressure before pulling away impressively to score by a length and a quarter from Finsceal Go Deo.

Confidence was high after the opening success, allowing her to be backed into 4-1, and Murtagh said: "I was a bit more confident after the first one winning because those fillies worked together the other day and all went very nicely.

"This one is a nice filly. She’s big, tall and should improve a nice bit for the run and definitely wants better ground."

