Group 1 up next as crack juvenile Senorita Bonita dazzles in Duchess of Cambridge

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Senorita Bonita will seek to emulate her Simon and Ed Crisford-trained predecessor Vandeek after coming out best in a local tussle for the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on day two of the July festival.

The 9-4 chance took a step up to six furlongs in her stride when coming off a slow pace to rob the odds-on Libertango – also trained on Newmarket's Hamilton Road – of her unbeaten record by half a length.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner hit the headlines before she had even run when topping the Tattersalls Craven breeze-up sale at 900,000gns and will now seek further glory in the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville next month.

Owned by Victorious Racing, Senorita Bonita was well handled by Oisin Murphy up the middle of the track after Libertango had initially gained first run.

Simon (right) and Ed Crisford lead in Senorita Bonita after her win Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ed Crisford said: "They went no pace early which set her alight a bit but Oisin dropped her back in and took his time. We thought she wanted six furlongs after her second at Royal Ascot and she has an electric turn of foot. If she went to the Lowther she would have a 3lb penalty so we'll probably go to the Prix Morny, which we won with Vandeek a few years ago. Fillies have a good record in the race."

Following her second success, Senorita Bonita was cut to 20-1 (from 33) by Paddy Power for next year's 1,000 Guineas.

Crisford added: "After the Morny there's the Cheveley Park and we think she'll get seven furlongs this season. Next year she could well get a mile and could be a Guineas filly but that is a long way off."

On the runner-up Libertango , owner Ibrahim Araci's racing manager Rob Speers said: "We just felt they went slow early. She travelled well off a fast pace at Royal Ascot but they didn't go fast enough here. She's won a maiden, won a Group 3 and has finished second in a Group 2 so it's hard to be despondent."

Heraldry strikes

Heraldry could be stepped up in class by John and Thady Gosden after landing the £100,000 1m2f handicap.

The three-year-old was last seen finishing runner-up to Decade Of Time over a mile at Windsor, but reversed that form when pulling a length and three-quarters clear of that rival in the final furlong under William Buick.

Heraldry wins the 1m2f handicap from Decade Of Time Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We think this is his trip," said Thady Gosden. "He handled the fast ground well, so that opens up some options and we'll see what the handicapper does with him.

"He possibly could be a Cambridgeshire horse, and we'll see if we go somewhere better than that. He's very well bred and has won off a mark of 89, so hopefully he's got a good future."

The Gosdens had the perfect afternoon, with their only other runner on the card, Valedictory , completing a double in the 1m6f heritage handicap.

Crowds watch Valedictory (blue) win the 1m6f handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Godolphin-owned four-year-old, once again wearing cheekpieces, held on by a neck to see off 80-1 shot Roaring Legend under Buick.

"He won the race grittily, which was not something that was always apparent with him," John Gosden said. "He dropped the jockey on the way to the start at Goodwood, so he has a sense of fun!"

Cunningham delight

Winning owner Phil Cunningham enjoyed a pleasant surprise when Twilight Calls became a two-time winner of the 5f handicap and led home a 1-2 finish for his owners.

The eight-year-old, who won the contest five years ago, had struggled in his previous 13 starts after moving from Henry Candy to Richard Spencer. However, a visor this season has sparked a revival, with Twilight Calls winning once and finishing second when last seen.

The 8-1 chance put in a gutsy performance to score by a head from stablemate Rapper's Delight.

"I thought I would have to pour the champagne back into the bottle," Cunningham said. "I didn't realise until he went down to the start that the horse had won the same race off the same mark in 2021 for Henry Candy.

"We don't buy many horses in training. He didn't have a great start for us and almost went to the sales, but he's hit a nice vein of form."

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