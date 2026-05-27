Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:45 Beverley

'We'll probably get a few inquiries or we could just go for the Chesham' - James Tate juvenile could have Royal Ascot date

James Tate: has recorded three winners from his last five runners
James Tate: first juvenile winner of the season with Out Of This WorldCredit: John Grossick
Play8 ran
14:45 BeverleyFlat Turf
Distance: 7½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Out Of This World
    fav2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Dei Gratia Regina
    11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Sydney Carton
    5/1
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

James Tate got off the mark with his two-year olds this season when Out Of This World produced a taking performance in the 7½f novice. 

The trainer expects to receive some interest in the coming days for the well-bred son of Space Blues, who could go to Royal Ascot after scoring under Clifford Lee.

"I guess he's for sale now and we'll probably get a few inquiries or we could just say sod it and go for the Chesham," Tate said. "We bought him as a yearling and then nobody took him off my hands, so I actually breezed him but he didn't breeze as well as he gallops as he's much better with company." 

Slowly away, Out Of This World had to do it the hard way but the 2-1 favourite came around horses down the outside, sticking on well to score by a length and a half from Dei Gratia Regina.

Tate said: "He's been working well. We expected him to win but he fluffed the stalls a little bit as they can on the first day. It didn't do any harm though because it taught him to race from behind and come through horses."

It was a welcome winner for Tate, who has gone close with several runners in recent weeks.

He added: "We're having a little bit of seconditus recently – we had four in a row last week – so it's nice for Out Of This World to get on the scoresheet.

"We've got a lot more two-year olds to come out as well. However, he's probably the best of the middle-distance types."

Read more:

'The Windsor Castle wouldn't be the wrong place to send him' - Hugo Palmer and Jason Hart winners showcase Royal Ascot potential 

Join Racing Post+ Ultimate now and use the code DIXON20 to get 20% off for a whole year and get exclusive access to Martin Dixon's fantastic insight. Only available on annual subscriptions. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30, 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends, you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

14:45 BeverleyPlay
Tigers Trust Restricted Novice Stakes (For horses In Bands B, C And D) (GBB/IRE Incentive Race)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Out Of This World
    fav2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Dei Gratia Regina
    11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Sydney Carton
    5/1
more inReports
more inReports