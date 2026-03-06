'We'll go there with an each-way squeak' - Begin The Luck strikes as Daisy Hitchins eyes Cheltenham run with Intellotto

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Begin The Luck scored for Dorset-based trainer Daisy Hitchins, who has now won with three of her last five runners and is getting ready for next week's Cheltenham Festival.

The ten-year-old landed his ninth career win with a comfortable success in the 2m4f handicap chase under Robbie David.

Hitchins said: "I thought he was the best horse in the race and I told Rob to ride him that way. I think people forgot his last run was a grade higher and there were no other eight-time winners in this field, so I was confident."

"I've had three winners in the past week and hopefully we can carry that momentum into Cheltenham."

Hitchins will send Intellotto for the William Hill County Handicap Hurdle or the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle on Gold Cup day. The six-year-old finished down the field in the Kingwell Hurdle on his first start for the yard since leaving Joseph O'Brien and is a 66-1 chance for both races.

"Obviously he's a big price," she said. "However, I think he's too big a price for what he is. He's come on a lot from his first run and we'll go there with an each-way squeak. He'll probably go to the Martin Pipe, but I'll decide on Saturday."

On a roll

Followcato made it four on the bounce for Ben Pauling in the 2m6½f novice handicap chase.

The seven-year-old overcame an 8lb rise for his 24-length success last time out and made all under Kielan Woods to beat his two rivals.

