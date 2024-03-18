Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
19:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
19:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:00 Southwell

'We'll give Harry a run for his money' - Olly Murphy backs Sean Bowen's championship bid

Sean Bowen after finishing second on Roccovango in the 2m novice handicap hurdle
Sean Bowen: rode a double at SouthwellCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play6 ran
15:00 Southwell2m NH Flat, Maiden
Distance: 2mClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Barlovento
    7/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3J'Aime El Mars
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Icare Colombe
    80/1

Sean Bowen was unable to close the gap on jockeys' championship leader Harry Cobden as the pair matched each other's doubles but his challenge is far from over according to his main supporter Olly Murphy.

Bowen rode the Murphy-trained Fiston De Becon and Barlovento to land the 2m handicap chase and 2m bumper respectively but Cobden collected two of the final three races aboard Our Pink Lady and the fast-finishing I'm On My Way to preserve his 13-winner advantage.

Owen should have plenty of runners in the final 39 days of the season and he said: "Sean's riding very well but it's hard getting a run on Harry – every time he rides a winner, Harry seems to hit back. It's been tough and will carry on being tough but we'll keep going and giving him our support.

"I've got plenty left to run and fingers crossed we can get the difference back to five or six. With a bit of luck Gordon [Elliott] might bring over the battalion as well. We'll make sure we give Harry a run for his money."

Five-year-old Barlovento is up for sale and advertised his talents with a half-length success on only his second appearance.

Murphy added: "He was in front for a long time and got lonely but we've always liked him and he's got a bright future. He's for sale and will hopefully be in different colours next time he's on a racecourse."

Read these next:

Fozzy Stack eyes Doncaster and a famous Lincoln double for Chazzesmee after stylish victory in Irish Lincolnshire 

Amo Racing strike in Irish Flat season opener again as Arizona Blaze makes taking debut  

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 18 March 2024inReports

Last updated 18:03, 18 March 2024

iconCopy
15:00 SouthwellPlay
Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race (Cat 3 Elim') (GBB)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Barlovento
    7/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3J'Aime El Mars
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Icare Colombe
    80/1
more inReports
more inReports