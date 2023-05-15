'We'll be going to Royal Ascot' - Queen Mary target for Majestic Beauty after impressive debut win

Alice Haynes has her eyes set on Royal Ascot with Majestic Beauty after the 8-11 favourite landed the 5f fillies' maiden in taking fashion.

The two-year-old filly, owned by Amo Racing, quickened well inside the final furlong to win by two and half lengths from Specific Times.

Haynes said: "Ascot is the plan with her. I think this year the colts are a lot stronger than the fillies in general and there's only a couple of nice fillies I've seen, so we'll go for the Queen Mary.

"I thought the Johnston horse [Specific Times] was the horse to beat, especially on better ground, but she took everything in her stride and she was very professional. It was good to see her finish like that and she'll sharpen up again for the run.

"We had intended to give her some Ascot experience but scratched her from a race on Friday because we didn't want to bottom her out on her first start. It was good to get back on better ground."

The Newmarket-based trainer is now 6-11 with her two-year-olds this season and her partnership with Amo Racing continues to grow.

She added: "We thought we had a good bunch last year but this year it's clear we've got an even better bunch. We have 12 in training for Amo Racing and five of them are two-year-olds. There's some really nice ones that'll be out towards the back end of the season, including Persian Force's brother."

Flat foray

A rare foray on the Flat proved successful for jumps trainer Ruth Jefferson as Jason Hart guided Flint Hill to success in the 2m handicap. Hart completed a double when Redrosezorro landed the 6f handicap.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.