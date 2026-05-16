'There aren't too many horses who can quicken like he can' - well-backed Notable Speech shows explosive turn of foot

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Charlie Appleby and Godolphin roared back to form when the well-backed Notable Speech landed the Group 1 BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes.

The five-year-old, who was sent off the 2-1 favourite, showed a sharp turn of foot under William Buick to deny More Thunder and Zeus Olympios.

Notable Speech, the winner of last season's Breeders' Cup Mile, was beaten on his reappearance in a Grade 1 at Keeneland in April.

"It was a great training performance by Charlie," said Buick. "When he went to America in the spring it was a nightmare from start to finish. He didn't get a chance to show what he can do. We all knew he'd be in good shape here and it's been a great job by everybody.

"The race fell apart in front of me a little bit. He's explosive. He's an absolutely top-class miler and he's done it across the Atlantic, as well as here. He's got a super temperament to go with his ability."

Appleby, who has bounced back with his second Lockinge success after an uncharacteristically slow start to the turf season, said: "Hopefully he can follow in the footsteps of Frankel and Night Of Thunder in his stud career.

"It's great he's been kept in training. Today we've seen the real Notable Speech. He's got some turn of foot. There aren't too many horses who can quicken like he can."

Notable Speech was cut to 6-4 favourite (from 6-1) for the Queen Anne Stakes at next month's Royal Ascot by Paddy Power.

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