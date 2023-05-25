'We'll attack the summer' - Irish raid lined up for Swayze as he strolls to impressive win

William Muir and Chris Grassick's fine run of form continued when Swayze set up some lofty targets with an impressive victory in the 5f handicap.

The four-year-old stormed to a three-length success to maintain his unbeaten record over course and distance and while a tilt at lucrative handicaps at Royal Ascot is unlikely, a trip to the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend could be on the cards.

Grassick told Racing TV: "Lewis [Edmunds, jockey] felt he was dropped in at the two-furlong pole and then he got to take off. The strong pace really suited and he thrived and bounced off the ground at this trip again. We expected him to improve this year.

"We'll attack the summer and we probably won't get in at Ascot as we will be too light a weight in the Wokingham and the stiff six furlongs won't suit. We can always target the Rockingham Stakes at the Curragh if the ground stays similar."

The win took Muir and Grassick's strike-rate to 27 per cent in the last fortnight, with two winners from their last three runners.

Red-hot apprentice

Jockey Kaiya Fraser made it three wins from his last three rides when guiding Divine Comedy to an easy victory in the opening 1m6f apprentice handicap. The 2-11 shot justified her short odds when obliging by ten lengths under 7lb claimer Fraser, who took his strike-rate in the last fortnight to a fine 43 per cent.

Striking start

Al Asifah made a fine debut with an easy success in the 1m2f fillies' maiden under Dane O'Neill, who also took the 6f maiden on The Camden Colt.

