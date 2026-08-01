Weleyff powers clear to complete double for Oisin Orr and continue Ed Bethell's purple patch

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Weleyff made virtually all to land the 7f nursery in impressive fashion, powering to a length-and-a-quarter success for trainer Ed Bethell and jockey Oisin Orr.

The 5-4 favourite was on his toes in the preliminaries but showed a professional attitude to take control of the race. When Orr asked for more two furlongs from home, he responded immediately to put the outcome beyond doubt.

Weleyff's victory completed a double for Orr and carried Bethell's purple patch into August. His 11 winners in July matched the joint-highest monthly tally of his burgeoning career.

Bethell said: “Oisin knows the horse well and he’s done that well. It’s not easy to make the running here on an inexperienced two-year-old, but we tried to keep it simple. The better class of race he goes into, the better he’ll be.

“He’ll probably be better going up to a mile and I guess the handicapper can’t do a vast amount to him.”

Cheers all round

Orr’s first winner was Kohana Nation , who justified short odds in the 6f novice for trainer Charlie Hills.

The 2-5 favourite overcame a disrupted start, with two horses withdrawn at the stalls, to score by three and three-quarter lengths in the colours of David Rees.

The owner's aunt Geraldine Rees was the first female jockey to complete the Grand National when eighth on Cheers in 1982.

“I always remember people being so kind to Geraldine, so we try to reciprocate with some of the female jockeys around today,” said Rees.

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