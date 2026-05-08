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Reportstoday
13:50 Ascot

‘We would definitely need to consider Royal Ascot’ - Colori Forever shines for Marco Botti

Marco Botti was thrilled with the run of Giavellotto in fourth
Marco Botti: trainer of Colori Forever Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
13:50 AscotFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 7fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Colori Forever
    fav15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Albaydaa
    3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2May Angel
    4/1
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Colori Forever impressed with a dominant victory in the feature 7f handicap and could return to the Berkshire track for the royal meeting next month.

The Marco Botti-trained colt opened his three-year-old campaign with a five-length victory at Southwell before finishing second at Newbury last time. The stiffer track at Ascot saw Colori Forever to best effect, staying on strongly in the closing stages to win by two and a quarter lengths under Marco Ghiani.

Botti has the option of the Jersey Stakes over 7f at Royal Ascot, while a first try at a mile is another possibility.

"A stiffer seven furlongs compared to Newbury was probably in his favour, but the way he quickened up and put the race to bed was very impressive," said Botti. 

“I thought he was in good form, and I was confident enough going into the race. He’s progressing well, and we’ll be out of handicaps now and we would definitely need to consider Royal Ascot. He likes fast ground and, eventually he’ll stay a mile, but at the moment he’s not short of speed.

"The owners bred the horse, so it’s very exciting for them. They’ve had horses with me for a few years and, while they’ve had a few quiet seasons, they’ve finally found another nice one so I’m delighted for them."

Back for more

Harry Eustace won the three-year-old mile handicap with Docklands three years ago and struck again with the Kaiya Fraser-ridden Outback Heat, who took his record to 2-3 when scoring by three-quarters of a length.

Read more:

Coolmore hail 'a special day' as Derby hero Lambourn completes full set at May meeting under inspired Ryan Moore 

'It was just perfect' - Dylan Browne McMonagle executes Chester Cup plan to perfection for Joseph O'Brien 

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13:50 AscotPlay
Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Handicap10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Colori Forever
    fav15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Albaydaa
    3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2May Angel
    4/1
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