'We were rewarded with one of the best races for a long time' - ace White Abarrio denies the big two of Sovereignty and Journalism

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A lot of the talk before the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap on Saturday was about the clash between Sovereignty and Journalism, but it was four-time Grade 1 winner White Abarrio who proved age is no barrier by winning the $1.25 million contest.

At seven, last year's Pegasus World Cup winner was the oldest contender in the six-runner field, but he was given a brilliant ride by Irad Ortiz and defeated favourite Sovereignty by two lengths, with Journalism a further length and a quarter back in third.

It was an emotional victory for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr, who hailed White Abarrio's 11th career win as one of his best.

He said: "I'm thankful for a horse that's given his all to be a champion. We thought our horse was doing well; we felt like he was going to run his best, but his best might not have been good enough. But it was.

"The owners have been patient; they've listened to the horse. Today we were rewarded with one of the best races for a long, long time. The match-up materialised; thanks to all my team – they work so hard with this horse."

It was a second outing of the year for the son of Race Day, who was unable to follow up last year's Pegasus World Cup success when second at Gulfstream Park in January.

The trainer added: "When he's good, he's unstoppable, and today he proved it. I'm proud of him."

Ortiz has ridden White Abarrio in 13 of his 26 starts, including when he triumphed in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita in 2023, and he expressed his delight following another big-race victory.

He said: "He ran huge last time. He never should have run like that and when he did run like that, I was so happy, and I knew if he got everything together he'd run a big race. I rode him with confidence."

Trainer Bill Mott was pleased with Sovereignty, who was appearing for the first time since a devastating ten-length success in the Grade 1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga in August.

He said: "He's been off eight months. There's a lot of benefit, I think, in having had a race. The two horses [Sovereignty and Journalism] who'd been off for a while have probably got a little tired.

"He ran a good race. If it had been against an ordinary bunch, he'd have been fit enough. But it wasn't."

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