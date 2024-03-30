'We were quite surprised' - Sean Quinlan claims unexpected half century as Getaway Luv strikes

Sean Quinlan battled to success in the 2m handicap chase to notch his 50th victory of the season by a short head on Getaway Luv .

The jockey teamed up with wife Lizzie as he broke the half century for the fourth year in a row on the outsider, who surged late to collar favourite Grey Skies on the line.

The nine-year-old was recording his fifth success since joining the Quinlan yard in 2022 and was a welcome surprise winner for the husband-wife team.

"We knew I was on 49 winners, so it's nice to get this for Lizzie," the jockey told Racing TV. "He'd had a little bit of time off and a wind op, so we thought he'd need the run. He'd probably want better ground as well. We definitely thought he'd improve for today, so we were quite surprised he won.

"He stayed the whole way to the line and there are plenty of options for him during the summer. He's been a great horse for the owners. Since they got him he's won five races and he's keeping the flag flying for Lizzie."

Train of success

Largy Train completed a hat-trick in determined fashion under Danny McMenamin as he justified short-priced favouritism in the 2m5f novice handicap chase.

The seven-year-old followed up wins at Sedgefield and Hexham to strike by three and three-quarter lengths for trainer Henry Hogarth.

Largy Train ridden by Danny McMenamin completes a hat-trick at Carlisle Credit: John Grossick

In tribute

Jockeys donned black armbands midway through the card after it was announced on course that local trainer Jonathan Haynes had died on Thursday at the age of 64.

A former Reg Hollinshead apprentice, Haynes rode one winner over jumps before breaking his back in a fall at Southwell in 1980. After turning to training, he saddled runners for more than 35 years and claimed his last win in March 2023 with Hidden Cargo, before sending out his final runner two months later.

