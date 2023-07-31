Three in a row: course specialist Lord Riddiford strikes again in Goodwood opener

For the third consecutive time, Goodwood didn't start until Lord Riddiford walked in.

The popular grey had won the previous two runnings of the opening 5f dash – he also finished fifth in 2019 – and he made it a magnificent hat-trick under Andrea Atzeni with a powerful run down the stands' side rail that belied his eight years.

It was a fourth strike in the race in seven years for his trainer John Quinn, and this time he pointed to a combination of factors resulting in his charge's dominant success over Existent and Alligator Alley.

"It's great to see an eight-year-old bounce back, I'm delighted," he said of the three-and-a-quarter-length winner. "It's all there, he just loves this place and cut in the ground is very important to him. We were more than hopeful.

"He'd been training well at home but I thought it was a better race than the one he won last year, some of the horses brought better form into the race. I thought on the first day and in the first race on the straight track I was happy to be in stall 15, at least we were near a rail.

"I think being there when the ground is soft is an advantage."

The Jam Partnership's Lord Riddiford left two disappointing efforts at York and Epsom behind him and Quinn revealed a possible reason for his most recent below-par effort.

He said: "He ran at Epsom and he came back fine but he was just telling us he was a bit stiff so he had a bit of physio and he just cantered away gently and we just tried to aim him for this meeting."

The trainer will be hoping for more of the same when his stable star Highfield Princess lines up in the King George Qatar Stakes on Friday.

Breakthrough success

There are worse places to celebrate your second winner than Glorious Goodwood and that is precisely what Diego Dias did with Mansa Musa in the 6f maiden.

The trainer, who rode in Brazil and Ireland, made a name for himself as a breeze-up specialist before taking out his licence and sending out his first runner in May.

Mansa Musa (right)) wins the 6f maiden from Array (left) Credit: Edward Whitaker

Mansa Musa was his first runner in Britain and only his ninth runner overall. The trainer's only other winner, Winemaker, won a Listowel handicap two months ago. The son of Johnny Barnes is owned by Dias and scored at 100-1 last year.

"We always liked him at home. We knew he'd improve for his last run and we feel there's a lot more to come," said Dias. "He moves well and has a great attitude."

