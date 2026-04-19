'We were lucky and she reacted quickly' - Granny Hawkins overcomes being hampered to land hat-trick for Alan King

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Granny Hawkins continued her fine season by completing a hat-trick in the 2m1½f mares' handicap hurdle.

The success also gave Alan King his fifth winner at the track this season, where he is operating at a 42 per cent strike-rate.

Tom Bellamy was on board the seven-year-old, who was badly hampered at the third flight when Max Of Stars unseated Danny McMenamin but recovered to beat Fromheretoeternity by two and a half lengths.

Reflecting on the incident, Bellamy told Racing TV: "We were very lucky there and she reacted quickly. I panicked and sort of froze, but luckily she chose the way to go and it was the right one.

"It was smooth sailing after that. I was able to save a bit and she picked up really well, winged the last and put it to bed. I'm not too sure where the improvement has come from. I think once she won one she realised what to do and gained confidence."

Yes delivers

Trainer Belinda Clarke left it late to register her first winner of the season when Yes And Yes landed the 3m3½f handicap chase.

Ridden by Lee Edwards, the nine-year-old ended a six-race losing run with a comfortable five-and-a-half-length success over Carpe Diem.

Pure success

Pure Carbon won the feature 2m1f novice handicap chase under Paul O’Brien.

Having been winless over hurdles, the Harry Derham-trained seven-year-old took his chasing record to three wins from seven starts, with three of his defeats also resulting in placed efforts.

Read more:

'We came for the prize-money and we got it' - team Skelton tick off Plumpton as they eye a big end to the jumps season

Darragh O'Keeffe closes gap to Jack Kennedy as jump jockeys' title race enters final fortnight

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