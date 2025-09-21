'We were humming and hawing whether to bring him back' - veteran wins after more than a year off

Bythesametoken rewarded the patience of trainer Ross O'Sullivan when landing the Kerry Dairy Ireland Handicap Chase after more than a year away from the track.

The 11-year-old, sent off at 16-1, was full of running turning for home before taking the lead passing the omitted final fence and scoring by two lengths under Danny Gilligan.

O'Sullivan told Racing TV: "We were humming and hawing whether to bring him back into training after the summer, but we said we would give him one more go. It's a great start to the week."

O’Keeffe picks perfectly

Punters disregarded Darragh O’Keeffe’s judgement in the 2m1½f rated novice chase when backing the 2024 Martin Pipe Hurdle runner-up, Waterford Whispers, into 3-1 joint-favouritism, while the jockey's choice and stablemate Birdie Or Bust was sent off at 5-1.

O’Keeffe made the doubters pay by steering his mount to a comfortable two-and-a-half-length success, while Waterford Whispers finished seven lengths back in fourth.

Staples sparkles

Eoin Staples continued his hot streak by winning on his first ride at the track aboard Pampar Lady in the 2m2f mares’ handicap hurdle , his 12th winner since he turned professional in July.

Staples settled the 15-2 chance out the back before cutting his way through the pack to lead close home.

“I can’t really believe it, to be honest,” Staples told Racing TV. “My agent Garry Cribbin is doing an unbelievable job and my boss Gavin Cromwell has given me a lot of support.”

