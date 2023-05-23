Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:15 Punchestown

'We thought we could have a bit of fun with her' - O'Callaghan filly Night Sparkle set to dazzle over the summer

Night Sparkle: ran out a convincing winnerCredit: Patrick McCann
Michael O'Callaghan does not have too many to run over hurdles, but he might just have a useful filly in Night Sparkle who ran out a convincing winner of the four-year-old maiden hurdle.

The daughter of Postponed had performed with credit when fifth at last month's festival meeting, and found this task significantly easier as she survived a mistake at the final flight under Danny Mullins to hold off the more experienced Mister Wilson by three lengths. 

O'Callaghan said: "We picked her up at the horses-in-training sale last autumn. We thought we could have a bit of fun with her and she did it well in the end. Danny was very happy with her and said that she has grown up a lot.

"She made a mistake at the last at Naas first time, I thought she would nearly have won but for that. We pitched her in at the deep end here last month, just to teach her as much as anything. She relaxed there today for Danny and he said not to be afraid to step her up to two and a half miles."

McLoughlin strikes again

Dermot McLoughlin is rapidly becoming a trainer to follow at this venue. Angelo Dundee won a bumper at the festival here with the trainer's only runner at the meeting, and he repeated that trick when the unraced reserve Barry Lyndon landed the first division of the 2m maiden hurdle, again the Ratoath handler's only runner of the day.

Conor Maxwell was on board as the son of Imperial Monarch overcame his greenness and some novicey jumping to reel in more experienced rivals Extrapolation and Sign Form Above close home to score by two and a quarter lengths at odds of 40-1.

Maxwell said: "He's a lovely horse. I sat on him last year when Dermot bought him and fair play to the owners for giving him time. He loves that ground but he was very green the whole way and his jumping let him down. I always had loads of horse though and if he gets his jumping together he could improve. He's bred to get further."

Milestone for Walsh

A 50th winner for rider Eoin Walsh meant his claim being reduced from 5lb to 3lb and he was seen to good effect in landing the 2m handicap hurdle on the Ciaran Murphy-trained Princess Sophia.

The daughter of Elusive Pimpernel was having her first run for Murphy and the addition of a hood seemed to be key to this performance too. Walsh kicked her into a clear lead between the last two flights and she just about had enough in the tank to hold off Movie King and the strong-finishing Redwood Queen.

"Ciaran left it up to me but I was keen to make the running and set my own pace," said Walsh, adding: "I'm delighted to ride my 50th winner. Not one of them came easy!"

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter
Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 20:09, 23 May 2023
