‘We think she’s that good’ - Group 1 glory the target for Chartwell winner Sacred

Bigger targets await Sacred after the 7-4 favourite landed the Group 3 Chartwell Fillies' Stakes under Ryan Moore. The five-year-old, owned by Cheveley Park, quickened well to win by two and a quarter lengths from Sandrine.

Max Mcloughlin, management assistant to Cheveley Park, said: “We’ve kept her in training to try and win a Group 1 with her because we think she’s that good. She’s classy. She had no penalty today so we were hopeful, but it’s always good to see them pick up and produce it like she's done there.”

Sacred, who landed the 2021 Hungerford Stakes, could be aimed at the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (now the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes), in which she finished fifth last season.

“She’s got two entries at Ascot, the problem is seven furlongs is her best trip. She’s in the Platinum Jubilee and the Duke of Cambridge," added Mcloughlin.

Moore is unbeaten in two starts on Sacred following their success in the 2021 Nell Gwyn Stakes, and he said: "This was a nice pot for her and the switch to the all-weather has suited her. She's always shown us plenty. She's a seven-furlong filly and it's hard to find those Group 1 races for her."

Three for Reform

The switch from the turf to the all-weather proved key for Legal Reform, who landed the 7f handicap to bring up a hat-trick for the Ivan Furtado-trained six-year-old following victories at Southwell and Catterick.

"We were going to go to Musselburgh on Monday but once this switched to all-weather we decided to come here," said Furtado. "He has his issues, but we’ve had him out on the Polytrack at home and he goes well around there so we thought he’d handle it."



General delight



The Ed Dunlop-trained Citizen General stayed on best to claim the 1m5f handicap under Robert Havlin. The five-year-old, who finished second at Newcastle on his previous start, denied God Of Thunder by two lengths.

