'We missed the Triumph... but this was pretty impressive' - Villalobos strikes on stable debut for Hodgson

Tuesday: Lingfield

Villalobos's new connections had lofty dreams of running in next week's Triumph Hurdle, but were equally as thrilled when he made an instant impact for them in the opening 1m2f handicap.

Now trained by Simon Hodgson and owned by Peter Newell, the four-year-old powered to a one and a half length victory under Jack Mitchell on his stable debut, and could bid for more rapid success.

He is declared for the mile handicap on the track's card on Wednesday, should it survive a morning inspection.

"This was pretty impressive. He's done that with a little bit to spare," Hodgson said. "We don't know if it'll be on or off tomorrow. If he eats up, trots up and we're happy with him then he may take his chance. William [Carver] will be on board and can take half of his penalty off."

While their Cheltenham Festival ambitions were dashed, the Hampshire-based trainer hopes Villalobos will shape up into a smart dual-purpose performer in time.

"We missed the Triumph as we ran out of time and it was a bit of a pipe-dream, but he's still a baby and only growing," he added.

"We wanted to get a horse to go jumping with and we're dreaming to have a bit of success with him and asking him what he can do over them."

Mitchell doubled up on the card when Pablo Del Pueblo won the 5f handicap.

Remarkable record

Callum Shepherd's brilliant year at the track continued with Lihou's victory in the feature 5f handicap.

His neck success took the jockey's Lingfield record in 2023 to eight wins from 15 rides, operating at a 53 per cent strike-rate.

