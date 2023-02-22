'We might have to run him again next week' - quick turnaround no issue for Seigneur as he's off the mark

Milton Harris's gamble to quickly turn out Seigneur Des As paid off when he finally got off the mark at the 14th attempt with victory in the feature 3m handicap chase for amateur jockeys.

The five-year-old finished a nose second at Lingfield eight days ago, but made amends for that narrow defeat when a two-and-a-half-length winner under Gina Andrews.

"He's a big, strong horse and will strengthen further," Harris said. "It may have been a trainer error running him over the wrong trip the first few times and he looks like he'll make up into a proper nice staying chaser. He's probably got a bit of a spring in his step now he's had some early sunshine on his back."

Seigneur Des As ran out of the handicap for his win, and Harris could have him back on a track again quickly to capitalise on his momentum.

He added: "The trouble is I'll be forced to run him again soon because of the handicapper! It's been a bit of a mess and we had to run him again quickly as he was 3lb out of the weights. He'll go up a fair bit now, so we might have to run him again next week."

Patience pays off

Patient Dream and William Maggs maintained their perfect partnership together when clinging on to win the 2m handicap hurdle.

The duo followed up their success at Market Rasen last time to pick up their second victories of the season, while it was a third career winner for the 10lb conditional rider.

