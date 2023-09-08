'We might have to make it a habit' - Jo Supple doubles up as star rider and horsebox driver with victory on Crystal Casque

Jo Supple had a hands-on role in the success of Crystal Casque in the handicap for female amateurs as she drove the horsebox to the races before giving the eight-year-old a perfectly timed ride in the mile contest.

The 25-1 winner is trained by Rod Millman, whom Supple works for, hence the extra responsibility.

She said: "The only other winner I've ridden for Rod I drove to the races as well, so we might have to make it a habit."

A sports massage therapist, Supple, who is married to former jockey Gerry, regularly rides out and is also a triathlete.

"Every winner means a lot because you know everything that goes into them," she added. "When it's part of the team you work for it's extra special.

"The only time I've ridden here before was in a hunter chase in 2010 on a horse called Doof. He was tiny and the fences were huge, but we got round!"

Beckett impressed

Red-hot trainer Ralph Beckett has made his name with middle-distance fillies, and he suggested Seaward may follow in their footsteps after her likeable display in the fillies' novice.

A striking chestnut, Seaward was fourth on her debut at Newmarket last month and stepped up here to prevail by a length and a half from Climate Action.

"She's a nice filly," said Beckett. "She was a bit antsy beforehand, but that's her nature and I think she just wants to get on with it. She went to post well, relaxed in the race and it was everything we hoped it would be.

"I'll have to have a think about what we do next, but fast ground is important to her so that will be a factor."

Seaward, in the hands of Hector Crouch, repels Climate Action Credit: Edward Whitaker

Look Here and Talent were Oaks heroines who helped establish Beckett's career, while Simple Verse landed Ascot's Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes for the yard, which has also housed the talented Secret Gesture among others.

Asked if Seward had any of the qualities of his previous high achievers, Beckett replied: "I certainly hope so and I'd like to run her again if it fitted her and we don't have to go too deep."

She runs in Andrew Rosen's distinctive pink and lime silks, but LNJ Foxwoods, Marc Chan and Anthony Beck are also involved in the promising filly, who was ridden by Hector Crouch.

Crouch was praised by Beckett, who said: "I think he's riding better than ever. He had a good time of it in the spring with Michael Bell and, funnily enough, I think moving away from us to Newmarket has helped him. He still comes in once a week, but he gets more outside rides. He started well and he's carried it on."

Murphy magic

Oisin Murphy was at his brilliant best on the card, riding a fabulous 294-1 four-timer. The three-time champion jockey was successful on Miss Information (6f novice), Olympic Candle (7f maiden), Glenfinnan (classified stakes) and Zouzanna (7f handicap).

Murphy won't be dreaming of a fourth jockeys' championship this year, though, despite his success on Friday. He started the day 30 winners behind William Buick in the title race, and conceded: "William has been riding terrifically well and the lead is massive."

