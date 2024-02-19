'We may look at Aintree' - JP McManus-owned Jagwar off the mark for Iroko connections

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Jagwar brought a touch of class to proceedings when getting off the mark at the fourth time of asking over jumps in the 2m3½f novice hurdle.

The Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained five-year-old was a disappointing favourite on his handicap debut at Haydock in December but made no mistake when sent off at odds of 8-15 this time. Jagwar rallied under Jonjo O'Neill Jr after the final hurdle to beat the Nicky Richards-trained Clovis Island by a head.

"He made hard work of it but it's hard work out there and Nicky Richards was very complementary about the second," said Greenall.

Jagwar is another promising JP McManus-owned youngster in training with Greenall and Guerriero, who are set to saddle Iroko in the Turners Novices' Chase.

Jagwar is unlikely to join his stablemate at next month's Cheltenham Festival but could return to Aintree, the scene of his British debut second, for the Grand National meeting in April.

Greenall said: "We may give him one more quiet run and then look at Aintree but we'll have to see what the owner wants to do."

Double for Danny

Danny McMenamin rides the first of two winners on Hello Judge Credit: John Grossick

Danny McMenamin scored in contrasting fashions on both of his rides at Carlisle, first helping Hello Judge beat Cudgel by a head in the 2m4f handicap chase.

McMenamin then provided trainer Jackie Stephen with her first winner of the season when landing the 2m1f handicap hurdle by 25 lengths on Eire Street.

Shock defeat

Odds-on favourite Booster Bob was last of four under Sean Bowen in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle won by Rafferty's Return under a fine front-running ride by Ross Chapman.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.