'We may have a look at a Listed race' - Dontyawantme gives Craig Lidster a first winner over jumps

Craig Lidster broke new ground when Dontyawantme gave the Flat trainer his first winner over jumps in a stirring climax to the 2m3½f mares' novice hurdle.

Lidster saddled a career-best 26 winners on the Flat last season and already has three all-weather winners on the board in 2024. The North Yorkshire-based trainer got off the mark under the alternative code when Dontyawantme held off the persistent challenge of 11-8 favourite Lunar Discovery by a neck under Jamie Hamilton.

Lidster said: "That's our first winner over jumps and we're delighted as we love our jumping. Dontyawantme is the only jumper we have at the moment although we have a couple of bumper horses coming through.

"She's now qualified for the final of this series at Newbury in late March and we may have a look at a Listed race at Doncaster with her before that."

On his string ahead of the start of the turf season next month, Lidster added: "Things are going well and we have about 60 in at the moment of which 30 are two-year-olds. Hopefully there's a Brocklesby horse among them."

Happy connections of Lilith after the long journey was made worthwhile Credit: John Grossick

Repeat win

Lilith repeated last year's win in the feature 2m5f mares' handicap chase when staying on best to collar Newmarket raider Game On For Glory.

Lilith is the only horse Anthony Honeyball has sent from his Dorset yard to Carlisle in the last three seasons and the nine-year-old maintained the trainer's 100 per cent strike-rate at the track during that period when scoring by six lengths under Rex Dingle.

