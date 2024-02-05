Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race15 MINS
18:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race15 MINS
18:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:32 Carlisle

'We may have a look at a Listed race' - Dontyawantme gives Craig Lidster a first winner over jumps

Dontyawantme (left): a first jumps winner for Craig Lidster
Dontyawantme (left): a first jumps winner for Craig LidsterCredit: Andrew Parker
Play11 ran
14:32 Carlisle2m 3½f Hurdle, Novice
Distance: 2m 3½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Dontyawantme
    5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Lunar Discovery
    fav11/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Drumlee Spud
    3/1

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Williamhill logoSkybet logoBet365 logoCoral logoPaddypower logoBetfair logoTote logoLadbrokes logo
Bet365 logoSkybet logoWilliamhill logoPaddypower logoBetfair logoCoral logoLadbrokes logo
Chevron down

Craig Lidster broke new ground when Dontyawantme gave the Flat trainer his first winner over jumps in a stirring climax to the 2m3½f mares' novice hurdle.

Lidster saddled a career-best 26 winners on the Flat last season and already has three all-weather winners on the board in 2024. The North Yorkshire-based trainer got off the mark under the alternative code when Dontyawantme held off the persistent challenge of 11-8 favourite Lunar Discovery by a neck under Jamie Hamilton. 

Lidster said: "That's our first winner over jumps and we're delighted as we love our jumping. Dontyawantme is the only jumper we have at the moment although we have a couple of bumper horses coming through.

"She's now qualified for the final of this series at Newbury in late March and we may have a look at a Listed race at Doncaster with her before that."

On his string ahead of the start of the turf season next month, Lidster added: "Things are going well and we have about 60 in at the moment of which 30 are two-year-olds. Hopefully there's a Brocklesby horse among them."

Lilith: successful at Carlisle
Happy connections of Lilith after the long journey was made worthwhileCredit: John Grossick

Repeat win

Lilith repeated last year's win in the feature 2m5f mares' handicap chase when staying on best to collar Newmarket raider Game On For Glory.

Lilith is the only horse Anthony Honeyball has sent from his Dorset yard to Carlisle in the last three seasons and the nine-year-old maintained the trainer's 100 per cent strike-rate at the track during that period when scoring by six lengths under Rex Dingle.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 5 February 2024inReports

Last updated 17:30, 5 February 2024

iconCopy
14:32 CarlislePlay
Rhino.Bet British Stallion Studs EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle (EBF Qualifier) (GBB)11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Dontyawantme
    5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Lunar Discovery
    fav11/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Drumlee Spud
    3/1
more inReports
more inReports