'We hoped at least one of them would win, but it's beyond expectations' - Mark Walford saddles 329-1 treble

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Mark Walford enjoyed a stunning 329-1 treble at the garden racecourse courtesy of Empress Olivia , Kodiac Thriller and Spioradalta .

All three victories were achieved by small margins, with Empress Olivia justifying 9-2 favouritism in the 6f Silver Bowl by a head under Rhys Elliott, before Kodiac Thriller prevailed for the same rider by a neck in the following handicap over the same distance.

The final leg of the feat was completed by Spioradalta in the 1m2f "Cock O' The North" handicap, with the six-year-old rallying gamely under Jason Hart to get the better of the 5-2 favourite Spoken Truth by a head.

"We had five runners and felt we were coming with chances. We hoped at least one of them would win, but it's beyond expectations," Walford said. "We've had an across-the-card treble and a treble at Hexham, so this is a third one but a first on the Flat.

"It's a credit to everyone at home, they've put all the work in and they've got them in good form. Empress Olivia was hanging slightly in the last furlong through greenness, but she certainly stepped up from Catterick. I think it was a competitive race, so I hope she can go forward."

He added: "Kodiac Thriller finished a really good fourth in a big handicap at the Curragh last year and I think there's a big race in him. It was nice to win today but we'll hopefully have a go at the Great St Wilfrid later in the season.

"Spioradalta's an amazing horse. He's won over £110,000 and we bought him for around £2,500 as a yearling. You just know when a horse comes upsides him, he'll keep going. He's very tough."

On whether anyone in the yard had backed the feat, Walford said: "One of the lads had the four-timer with Glen's Girl, so if she'd have won he'd have won a massive amount of money. I think a few of the owners follow the horses, so hopefully they had a couple of quid on."

Read more:

Oxagon as short as 10-1 for the 2,000 Guineas as cheekpieces do trick in Craven and put him on course for colts' Classic

'I’m excited - Ryan was very complimentary afterwards' - royal runner Portcullis storms to five-and-a-half-length debut win

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.