'We have to go into Group company' - James Tate's smart filly dead-heats in Newmarket Listed contest

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The feature Listed Empress Fillies' Stakes ended in a dead-heat between the two market leaders.

The James Tate-trained Havana Sprite led inside the final furlong under Hector Crouch but was joined on the line in the £45,000 contest by the Oisin Murphy-ridden Glorious Game , trained by Hugo Palmer.

Valmont-owned Havana Sprite was backing up her maiden win at Bath last time out, while Palmer's filly was maintaining her unbeaten record, having won on her debut just 17 days ago.

Tate's smart filly is likely to be pitched into deeper company next time out, but connections are keeping their options open.

Tate said: "She's my first horse for Valmont, so for her to win last weekend was great, and then to make her a Listed winner is fantastic. She just seems to have improved with every start, and Hector gave her a lovely ride, got her nice and relaxed. I'm just delighted that the photo didn't go against us.

"I think a quick six furlongs suits her, and a stiff five is ideal. She'll now step up in grade and something like the Lowther Stakes [at York in August] could suit.

"We have to go into Group company. We could even try a Group 3 abroad as some of those French tracks don't go too fast early, or we could think about coming back for the July meeting in a couple of weeks, but that might come soon enough."

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