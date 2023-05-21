'We had some tough moments' - Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure thwarts Mage's Triple Crown bid in Preakness

Kentucky Derby hero failed to add the second part of a Triple Crown in America as landed the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico for trainer Bob Baffert.

Mage, the 7-5 favourite, had to settle for third behind National Treasure, who got the better of runner-up Blazing Sevens to reward Baffert on his return to the Triple Crown stage after a two-year suspension.

But there were mixed emotions for Baffert who lost Havnameltdown to a fatal injury in the Chick Lang Stakes earlier on the card.

The Triple Crown consists of victories in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, and Baffert’s Justify was the last to complete this in 2018.

Ridden by John Velazquez, National Treasure handed trainer Baffert a record eighth win in the Preakness, and he said: “I couldn't have done it without my beautiful wife Jill's support and my family and friends.

“We've been through a tough go. Like I've said, it's the love of the horse that keeps me focused and keeps me going and I just kept the noise out.

"We had some tough moments, but it's days like this that [are] not really vindication. We have a moment where we can enjoy what we do. We get rewarded for how hard everybody in my team works. To me, that's mainly what this is about."

It was a first success in the Preakness for jockey Velazquez, and he added: “What a moment. All I can say is, when you try to ride your best and the horse responds to everything you want him to do, that's all it takes; the horse giving you everything they can.

"That's what you hope for and that's what he did."

The fatality came two weeks after the Kentucky Derby was overshadowed by the deaths of seven horses at Churchill Downs in ten days.

Baffert was banned from Churchill Downs for two years after Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid, and was stripped of his 2021 Kentucky Derby win.

The final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, takes place at New York’s Belmont Racecourse on June 10.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.