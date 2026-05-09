'We had him spot on for today and didn't want any mistakes' - 33-1 outsider lands a few bets in Swinton

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Not every 33-1 winner is a shock. Ask those connected with Moon Chime, who fancied him for the Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle and took advantage of that price.

Only one of his 15 rivals started at longer odds for the £80,000 race, which was his first run over jumps since October.

But after Nick Slatter had forced him in front of Laafi close home, joint-owner David Adams said: "I had a little bit on. I always thought 33-1 was too long a price, although in a 16-runner handicap you can never be over confident.

"He nearly ran in this last year but went to Hexham instead and won there. He's not really done much since so we wondered, 12 months on, if he'd missed his chance."

Moon Chime, racing in a tongue strap for the first time, was a third winner for David Killahena and Graeme McPherson from their last four runners and carried high hopes on his journey up from their in-form Gloucestershire yard.

Asked if they had backed him, Killahena said: "Of course we did. Today was the plan. He had his run on the Flat and ran really well. We mapped this out and I'm glad it paid off.

"I don't know if the tongue tie was much of a key but we thought we'd throw everything at it. We had him spot on for today and didn't want any mistakes."

Slatter, a 3lb claimer gaining his biggest victory since taking last year's River Don Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster on Yellow Car, said of Moon Chime: "He was brilliant today. They went very hard early, it turned into a proper staying race and he gets the two miles really well.

"He's a tough little horse. I've had lots to do with him since he joined the yard and I won a couple of bumpers on him. It's nice for him to have a big day."

Getaway with it

Joint-trainers Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls, who landed a Cheltenham Festival winner in their first season together, got off the mark for the 2026-27 season by taking the £40,000 3m hurdle with Matty's Getaway.

Their winner was stepping up in trip and Nicholls said: "When they didn't go a gallop, it was going to suit us because he's got loads of toe.

"He was buried in the middle of them and was pretty blind a lot of the way. But his jumping was great and he ran out through the line. It was a good performance. He'll go over fences in the autumn."

Skelton bags first Flat winner

A fortnight after being crowned champion jumps trainer for the first time, with a record haul of prize-money, Dan Skelton broke more new ground by winning his first Flat race.

He had sent out 39 Flat runners since 2014 before Salkadan took the 1m3f handicap by a short head.

Skelton said: "We've had a good few goes at it. We've never really had the right horses for it and we bought three yearlings two years ago and another three for this year.

"We've bought the pedigrees to make sure they stay and progress. We bought him with jumping in mind but it's lovely to win a Flat race along the way.

"It's got so hard to buy juvenile hurdlers off the Flat that we felt we had to try to make one or two of our own. He could be going to Hexham on June 6."

Read more:

'He had to roll his sleeves up and is extremely exciting' - Maltese Cross 'ready' for Epsom after edging thrilling race

‘I feel like I’ve had to climb a mountain to come back - I can now hear traffic and many things others take for granted’

Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US

Coolmore hail 'a special day' as Derby hero Lambourn completes full set at May meeting under inspired Ryan Moore

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.