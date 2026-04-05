'We got there in the end!' - perseverance pays as Martin Dunne scores with Neyva's Angel

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If Martin Dunne can win five races with a mare who had been retired, it is no surprise he should finally conjure a victory out of Neyva's Angel.

The trainer's perseverance paid off as the four-year-old came from last to first to take the 6f handicap under Oisin Orr.

"We got there in the end," said the trainer. "Her first run at Yarmouth was a cracker and we thought she was a nice filly, but she's had a few little issues with stalls.

"She's handicapped herself through a few lacklustre performances, but she's okay.

"She was a little slow away but she can be keen, so it probably suited her not to ping the lids, and she didn't give away too much ground."

Newmarket-based Dunne is in his fourth season with a licence and added: "We've 20 horses in at the moment, which is up on 14 last year, but trying to keep the level of horse up is difficult. We've got a lot of young horses and we don't know what they are."

The increase in numbers was reward for a fine 2025 and Dunne said: "We had a couple of Jersey winners and 19 in Britain.

"We did well with horses we got from other trainers including Sam's Hope, who came to me retired from Tony Carroll. The owners said, 'Have a go with her for a few weeks'. She won five for us and went from being rated 48 up to 77."

Moore success

Ryan Moore's son Toby rode his first winner of the year as he took the mile fillies' handicap on City Queen for Godolphin.

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