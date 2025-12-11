'An absolute nightmare' for bookmakers as hurdler backed from 16-1 into 13-8 favourite lands huge gamble

A huge gamble inflicted a heavy blow on bookmakers as Kazar Forez – available at 16-1 on Thursday morning – was backed into 13-8 favourite before landing the opening race at Newcastle.

Trained by Micky Hammond, the five-year-old was winless in seven previous starts, five of which were in France, but got off the mark in the 2m1f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle when defeating Zamond by a length and a half under Joshua Thompson.

It proved to be a tough result for bookmakers, with BetGoodwin's spokesman Ben Head saying it was a "nightmare" for the firm and that they got "absolutely filled in".

Head told Sky Sports Racing: "We caught it. It was an absolute nightmare for us bookmakers. He was 16-1 this morning into 10s, 9s, 8s. It was a proper old punt. We got absolutely filled in."

The result was not as damaging for Paddy Power, whose spokesman Paul Binfield said: "As might be expected, the winner was a loser in our book, but we managed to get out of the way of the gamble fairly early and weren’t hit too hard."

Micky Hammond: said Kazar Forez had been working well at home

Kazar Forez was ninth of 11 on his stable debut for Hammond at the same track in January, before finishing last of eight at Catterick later that month, but he made a successful return following a 314-day layoff.

Hammond said: "It probably wasn't the greatest race in the world, but he travelled well and everything fell right for us. It was a nice winner and we've always liked him. His first run last season was very promising, but his second was disappointing.

"We've been waiting for some proper jumping ground. We've been pleased with his work at home and he put it all together. We're looking forward to getting him over fences in 12 months."

It was the first leg of a double for Hammond, who teamed up with rider Danny McMenamin to land the 2m4f handicap chase with Trac .

