'We don't mind coming here and having a bash' - Sweet Solera success is so sweet for Eve Johnson Houghton

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There was an appropriate winner of the feature Group 3 Newsells Park Stud Sweet Solera Stakes in the shape of Sugar Yes Please, whose dam has recently had a foal by one of the sponsor's own stallions.

Sweet Solera also lends her name to a popular bar in the members' enclosure on the July course, where many were raising drinks to Charlie Bishop after he got the daughter of Mohaather home to justify support from 20-1 into 11-1 before the off.

After the runners switched to the far rail, Nuit D'Eclair looked to have stolen the race when going clear in the Dip before Sugar Yes Please struck late to win by half a length.

The winner, owned by her breeder Marc Middleton-Heath, was stepping up in trip after winning over six furlongs at Newbury but connections were always hopeful she would get the extra furlong.

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton said: "We thought she'd appreciate the step up in trip. She just had to learn to settle in her races, which she did today. It's brilliant as I trained the dam for Marc and this is her first foal. Also she's by Mohaather, who my mum bred, so it feels very much like a home-bred heaven day.

"At the furlong pole the owner was screaming for a gap but when it came she showed a lovely turn of foot. We came here looking for black type but you don't know who you're taking on so it's never easy but we don't mind coming here and having a bash."

Johnson Houghton trained the dam of the winner, Alezan, to win three races over similar trips in 2020 and 2021 and she added: "For a first foal, black type is important and what's nice is the mare has a foal by Without Parole who stands at Newsells. She's won her Group race now and she's still a bit weak so we might just give her one more run this year. Marc is a good race-planner and if she can get placed in a Group 1 it would be marvellous."

The trainer and jockey did not have to wait for long to add to their tally when just 35 minutes later Eabha came with a similar late burst to win the 7f nursery by a length.

Lex Victoria and David Probert return after the maiden fillies' stakes

Back-to-back wins

Simon and Ed Crisford won the 7f maiden fillies' stakes for the second year running with Lex Victoria, who carries the same colours and is by the same sire as last year's winner Zanthos and was sourced from the same sale.

The daughter of Sioux Nation, who cost €1.1 million at the Arqana Breeze-Up sales in May, €100,000 more than Zanthos, got the better of Thi Qar in a protracted duel.

Chris Wall, racing manager to Victorious Forever, said: "She's more of a three-year-old type but could go to a novice next like we did with Zanthos."

Toby Moore and Man Of Vision after their win

First for Moore

Promising apprentice Toby Moore partnered his first winner at the July course when the Charlie Appleby-trained Man Of Vision overcame the persistent Go Rimbaud by a nose in the mile handicap for three-year-olds.

Moore said: "I'd like to thank my boss for putting me up and the horse battled hard for me. The cheekpieces have helped."

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